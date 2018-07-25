Library focus: ComicConVersation 2018!

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

Mark your calendars — CCV 2018 is happening at Baldwinsville Public Library on Sunday, Aug. 19, beginning at noon. One of the area’s best ComiCon events, this is our fifth annual ComiConVersation, and it promises to be the best one yet! There will be activities throughout the day including:

I nformation sessions on fannish topics such as Robotics, Japanese Culture, and Anime & Manga (Films, Movies, TV Shows)

Authors and creators will be on-hand with books, comics, wearables, plushies and more…All Things Fandom!

Stay all day and enter the Cosplay Costume Competition. There will an awards ceremony in the evening with prizes in several categories. We will also we announcing the winners of the FANtastic Visions III art contest. For more information or to register for this free event go to bville.lib.ny.us/comic-conversation.

FANtastic Visions III

The Baldwinsville Public Library is seeking central New York artists for ComiConversation’s companion sci-fi, fantasy and horror art show. Artists who have combined their passion for visual art with their passion all things spooky, futuristic, and fantastical are invited to submit their work for consideration in FANtastic Visions III. For more information on how you can enter your artwork, go to the CCV2018 webpage: bville.lib.ny.us/comic-conversation.

FANtastic Visions III Sci-Fi, Fantasy and Horror Art will be on display during the month of August. The public is invited to stop in and vote for their favorite. Join us at the FANtastic Visions III art reception at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, to meet the talented artists.

