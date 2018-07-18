THE FFL BUZZ COLUMN: Getting outside the library

By The FFL Buzz Team

Fayetteville Free Library

A lot happens during a day here at the library: Story times and programs for all ages, book clubs, general reference, computer help, Fab Lab help, awarding Summer Learning prizes, cataloging new materials, shelving and re-shelving items, signing new patrons up for library cards, helping you find and check out books, movies and music — not to mention all of the behind-the-scenes meetings, planning and coordination that goes on. Between all that and the existence of our on-site café, it can be easy to show up at the start of a day and not leave the library until it’s time to clock out.

But outreach — getting out into the community — is an important component of librarianship. It started with book wagons and bookmobiles and now takes many forms, from lending books in places where accessibility is an issue to signing up people for library cards with an iPad.

Outreach is an opportunity for us (librarians and staff) to see what’s important to you (the community) and to hopefully share with those of you who might not know all we have to offer, the many reasons the library is a great space to visit, explore, discover and create.

It’s also a way for us to reach nontraditional library users in places you wouldn’t expect the library to be. Some upcoming examples for the FFL include Party in the Plaza (Thursday, July 19); our walking tours, which connect local history to the community (July 20 and 23); a Storytime in the Park for ages 0 to 6 (Canal Landing Park, July 24); and in August, the Fayetteville Farmers Market (Thursday, August 16) and the Towne Center Retirement Community (Monday, August 20).

We’re always adding more to our calendar and expanding our outreach efforts. For more information, visit the Fayetteville Free Library in person at 300 Orchard Street or online at FFLIB.org.

The FFL Buzz will be back next week!

