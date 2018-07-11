From the Liverpool Public Library: Test your trivia knowledge

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

The Liverpool Public Library is diving into the trivia night craze.

Twice.

A couple of community engagement department staffers will visit the Bull & Bear Roadhouse, 8201 Oswego Road, Liverpool, for “Library Trivia Nights.” The fun will run from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. on a pair of Wednesday nights, July 11 and Aug. 8.

The LPL’s Maggie Foster and Cindy Hibbert will visit the popular restaurant and pub to stir up the social fun with a competition that will test your knowledge about… OK, sure, there will be some questions about libraries, but they tell me that you might do well to have folks on your team that are well-versed in musical knowledge, too.

Here’s how the game will work. Participants will group themselves into teams. Maggie and Cindy will pass out books for players to record their answers, and then read the questions. They’ll start with multiple choice. The final question will allow teams to wager some or all of their points accumulated, and it will be fill-in-the-blank.

There will be a prize basket for the top team, and that will include a DVD of the movie “Game Night.”

The Bull & Bear folks will be happy to sell their usual menu items.

