Library focus: Hot fun in the summertime at BPL

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

We have programs for kids of all ages this summer at Baldwinsville Public Library. For more information check out our website (bville.lib.ny.us) or call us at (315) 635-5631.

Summer Reading Programs

2 p.m. Mondays

· July 9: Zumba Party

· July 16: The MOST Traveling Science Show

· July 23: Rockin’ Robots

· July 30: Zoo to You!

Afternoon Movies

2 p.m. Tuesdays. Refreshments available. All movies rated PG.

· July 10: “Coco”

· July 17: “Ferdinand”

· July 24: “Mary & The Witch’s Flower”

· July 31: “Peter Rabbit”

Crafts for Kids

2 p.m. Thursdays

· July 12 Rain Sticks

· July 19 Button, Button

· July 26 Shaker Eggs & Coffee Can Drums

Animaniacs Tour of Japanese Arts

1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. For teens and tweens.

· July 11: Learn to slice, mince, dice and roll

We’ll be making sushi from scratch. We will watch “Spirited Away” as we spirit away our hand rolled sushi snacks.

· July 18: Fun with Folding

Learn basic origami folds for making whimsical creatures as we watch “My Neighbor Totoro.” We’ll also be making (and eating) candy sushi.

· July 25: Make your Own Manga

Learn the basics of manga drawing for making your own stories. We will watch “Kiki’s Delivery Service” and make onigiri for snacks.

