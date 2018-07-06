Library focus: Hot fun in the summertime at BPL

Jul 06, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Library News, Point of View
Public Relations/Outreach Librarian
We have programs for kids of all ages this summer at Baldwinsville Public Library. For more information check out our website (bville.lib.ny.us) or call us at (315) 635-5631.
2 p.m. Mondays
· July 9: Zumba Party
· July 16: The MOST Traveling Science Show
· July 23: Rockin’ Robots
· July 30: Zoo to You!
2 p.m. Tuesdays. Refreshments available. All movies rated PG.
· July 10: “Coco”
· July 17: “Ferdinand”
· July 24: “Mary & The Witch’s Flower”
· July 31: “Peter Rabbit”
2 p.m. Thursdays
· July 12 Rain Sticks
· July 19 Button, Button
· July 26 Shaker Eggs & Coffee Can Drums
1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. For teens and tweens.
· July 11: Learn to slice, mince, dice and roll
We’ll be making sushi from scratch. We will watch “Spirited Away” as we spirit away our hand rolled sushi snacks.
· July 18: Fun with Folding
Learn basic origami folds for making whimsical creatures as we watch “My Neighbor Totoro.” We’ll also be making (and eating) candy sushi.
· July 25: Make your Own Manga
Learn the basics of manga drawing for making your own stories. We will watch “Kiki’s Delivery Service” and make onigiri for snacks.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
Jul 06, 2018 0
Jul 06, 2018 0
Jul 06, 2018 0
Jul 06, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Jul 06, 2018
Jul 06, 2018
Jul 06, 2018