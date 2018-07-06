 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Library focus: Hot fun in the summertime at BPL

Jul 06, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, Library News, Point of View

Library focus: Hot fun in the summertime at BPL

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

We have programs for kids of all ages this summer at Baldwinsville Public Library. For more information check out our website (bville.lib.ny.us) or call us at (315) 635-5631.

Summer Reading Programs 

2 p.m. Mondays

· July 9: Zumba Party

· July 16: The MOST Traveling Science Show

· July 23: Rockin’ Robots

· July 30:  Zoo to You!

Afternoon Movies

2 p.m. Tuesdays. Refreshments available. All movies rated PG.

· July 10: “Coco”

· July 17: “Ferdinand”

· July 24: “Mary & The Witch’s Flower”

· July 31: “Peter Rabbit”

Crafts for Kids

2 p.m. Thursdays

· July 12 Rain Sticks

· July 19 Button, Button

· July 26 Shaker Eggs & Coffee Can Drums

Animaniacs Tour of Japanese Arts

1:30 p.m. Wednesdays. For teens and tweens.

· July 11: Learn to slice, mince, dice and roll

We’ll be making sushi from scratch. We will watch “Spirited Away” as we spirit away our hand rolled sushi snacks.

· July 18: Fun with Folding

Learn basic origami folds for making whimsical creatures as we watch “My Neighbor Totoro.” We’ll also be making (and eating) candy sushi.

· July 25: Make your Own Manga

Learn the basics of manga drawing for making your own stories. We will watch “Kiki’s Delivery Service” and make onigiri for snacks.

Comment on this Story

Van Buren Elementary PTA seeks volunteers for playground build
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling