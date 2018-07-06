Canton Woods: Join us for the Senior Citizen Picnic

By Ruth Troy

Executive Director

Summer Fun! Rotary Senior Citizen Summer Picnic Wednesday, July 25! The picnic, hosted by the Rotary Club of Baldwinsville, is held at Canton Woods. Join the fun from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 25.

The event includes a picnic buffet, entertainment and door prizes. The buffet is served from 4 to 5 p.m. Call the center at (315) 638-4536 by Friday, July 20, to make your reservation.

Summer Entertainment Series at Canton Woods continues

The La Fayette Community Band will perform 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 10, at Canton Woods. Enjoy an ice cream social before the concert at 6 p.m. Sign up in advance and pay $3 by July 6.

Presentation on the History of the New York State Fair at 3 p.m. July 19. Get ready for the 2018 New York State Fair by learning about the history of The Fair.

The Stan Colella All Star Band returns to Canton Woods ay 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7! Don’t miss this fantastic performance!

Canton Woods Car Show is a favorite summer tradition. Looking ahead Canton Woods ninth annual Car Show is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6. The rain date is Monday, Aug. 13. Plan to spend a fun evening enjoying classic cars, great music and maybe even a burger at Canton Woods.

Senior health and fitness

Chair massage at Canton Woods! Chair massage provided by a licensed massage therapist from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, July 11 and 25. The fee is payable to the therapist. Call (315) 638-4536, for more information and to sign up in advance to reserve a time slot.

Zumba Gold (adapted for chair as needed) Zumba Gold fitness class is great for everyone even beginners. Classes are taught by two licensed Zumba instructors. You’ll be dancing to Latin, pop and International dance rhythms in a party atmosphere. Improve your balance and flexibility, and become more fit while having fun! So wear your sneakers, bring your water and have fun! Time: 3 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays July 9 and 23. The cost is $10 for the remaining three classes of this session.

Falls Prevention and Functional Movement Special Summer Program! 10 a.m. Tuesdays July 3 to Aug. 28 (approximately 45 minutes). The first class on July 3 is a free trial class. The class will focus on balance, strength and range of motion. Flowing movement and stretches to get bodies moving and joints hydrated. Class fee after July 3 is $5 per class, payable to instructor, Rachel Renzi. Call the center to let us know you plan to attend (315) 638-4536.

Kripalu “Chair Optional “Yoga at Canton Woods! The class is taught by Kripalu Yoga Instructor Yvonne Martin. Kripalu Yoga is a mindful soothing practice that emphasis compassionate self-acceptance, and is adaptable to every person and everybody. If you are new to Yoga and not sure if a mat or a chair is right for you, this is an ideal setting to come find out that works best for you. Free trial class on Sept. 10. Classes resume on Sept. 17; (315) 638-4536.

Tai Chi is held at 8 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday morning at Canton Woods. There is a small fee for this class; speak to the instructor.

Active Older Americans Aerobics taught by a Y instructor. The class is held at 9:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a fee, payable to the instructor. Summer Sample class days in July are July 10, July 17 and July 24. The regular class schedule resumes in September.

Falls Prevention Class at Canton Woods. This is a free class taught by a licensed physical therapist. The class is held at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Class will resume in September.

Arm Chair Aerobics takes place at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays. This is led by a volunteer.

Also at the center

Join the Sharing Memories Writing Program at Canton Woods! The Sharing Memories Writing Program is held at 1 p.m. every Wednesday. This is a dynamic group who come to together to share their memories and put them down on paper. Experience this engaging process under the guidance of Tina Trainham. Your memories will come alive!

HIICAP (Health Insurance Information Counseling Assistance Program) offers free and unbiased information and assistance. This program is brought to you from the Onondaga County Office for Aging. If you would like to connect with a HIICAP representative, call (315) 638-4536.

National Grid Consumer Advocate will be available at Canton Woods at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 10. If you have questions Mary Beth can help!

Canton Woods Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 11. They will be discussing “Everyone Brave is Forgiven,” by Chris Cleave. Get reading and join the lively discussion.

Make and Take Card Making Workshop 1:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 20. Instructors will host a Make and Take Card making workshop at Canton Woods. This workshop includes packets of greeting card supplies, instruction and assistance completing the project. The fee is approximately $2 based upon which packet you select. Call (315) 638-4536, walk-ins are welcome.

AARP Defensive Driving the next class with available space is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 2. The class is 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Classes fill up quickly. Call Canton Woods for future dates, and to sign up (315) 638-4536.

Canton Woods has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe environmentally friendly way to dispose of your unused medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday at Canton Woods.

Senior Nutrition

You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Friday, July 13, the menu includes sliced turkey and spinach on a whole wheat Kaiser, served with roasted red pepper spread, potato medley, California blend vegetables and tapioca pudding. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

