From the Assembly: Court Appointed Special Advocates give kids an ally

When children are abused, neglected or mistreated by the people who are supposed to care for them, their fate depends on the aid of others – those who step up to defend them and give them a voice. For nearly 30 years, the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program has trained community volunteers to assist in Family Court proceedings and to stand up for children’s rights.

CASA of New York State (CASANYS) was established in 1991. Through the organization, volunteers are trained and appointed by Family Court judges to advocate on behalf of abused, neglected and at-risk children. Since its founding, CASANYS has grown to operate in more than half of the counties in the state. Over 800 volunteers help more than 3,600 children search for a permanent home and family. Reports have shown that 91 percent of children who are represented by a CASA volunteer do not re-enter the foster care system.

I know that navigating the Family Court system can be difficult and emotionally draining for children and families. I’m committed to seeing the youngest and most vulnerable members of our communities get out of dangerous home situations to have a chance at a good, loving family and home.

To help protect and strengthen CASANYS, I introduced and helped pass legislation to codify the programs into law (A.1050-A). The measure – which has also passed the Senate – would standardize the administration and operation of CASA programs statewide, which is a huge victory for children’s rights in our state. The selfless volunteers who dedicate themselves to finding a permanent place to call home for foster kids deserve our support, and this bill helps them do more good.

Child neglect and abuse is a serious problem that we cannot afford to overlook here in Central New York. If you or anyone you know needs support, the Onondaga CASA provides help every step of the way. You can call (315) 400-5706 for assistance. And remember, my office is also here to help you in any way we can. If you have questions about this or any other community issue, please reach out to me at (315) 452-1115 or by email at StirpeA@nyassembly.gov.

