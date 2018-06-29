 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

NOPL news: Syracuse Repair Café comes to NOPL Cicero

Jun 29, 2018 Library News, Point of View, Star Review

NOPL news: Syracuse Repair Café comes to NOPL Cicero

Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)

By Michelle Metcalf

Community Information Librarian

Repair Cafés bring people with broken stuff together with people who know how to fix it. Skilled volunteer “fixers” not only help you fix your items, they also show you how to do the repairs. They repair, sharpen, sew, or give expert advice on most items: bicycles, garden tools, scissors, clothing, toys, luggage, power tools, and household appliances — pretty much anything you can carry through the door.

There are over 1,300 Repair Cafés around the world, including one locally here in Syracuse. Repair Café events are held throughout the community. The next event will be at the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) at Cicero from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 30, in the library’s community room.

The goal is to keep things out of landfills, save money, and help create a community of skill-sharers. But most of all, Repair Cafés just want to show how much fun repairing things can be, and how easy it often is. Repairing things is rewarding!

There is no charge to bring your items to the Syracuse Repair Café, but volunteers will gladly accept donations to offset the cost of tools and parts. Donations in excess of expenses are donated to a local charity.

For more information about this or other activities at NOPL, contact library staff at (315) 699-2032 or visit nopl.org.

Comment on this Story

Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling