NOPL news: Syracuse Repair Café comes to NOPL Cicero

By Michelle Metcalf

Community Information Librarian

Repair Cafés bring people with broken stuff together with people who know how to fix it. Skilled volunteer “fixers” not only help you fix your items, they also show you how to do the repairs. They repair, sharpen, sew, or give expert advice on most items: bicycles, garden tools, scissors, clothing, toys, luggage, power tools, and household appliances — pretty much anything you can carry through the door.

There are over 1,300 Repair Cafés around the world, including one locally here in Syracuse. Repair Café events are held throughout the community. The next event will be at the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) at Cicero from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 30, in the library’s community room.

The goal is to keep things out of landfills, save money, and help create a community of skill-sharers. But most of all, Repair Cafés just want to show how much fun repairing things can be, and how easy it often is. Repairing things is rewarding!

There is no charge to bring your items to the Syracuse Repair Café, but volunteers will gladly accept donations to offset the cost of tools and parts. Donations in excess of expenses are donated to a local charity.

For more information about this or other activities at NOPL, contact library staff at (315) 699-2032 or visit nopl.org.

