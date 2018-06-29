Library focus: We’re not just books at BPL …

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

In addition to the plethora of books, DVDs, CDs and more that you can borrow from Baldwinsville Public Library, did you know about these gems? You can borrow any of these with your library card but you must return them to BPL. Ask any staff member for more information.

NYS Empire Pass

An Empire Pass is day pass that allows one vehicle into any New York State park. A list of parks is provided with each Empire Pass. Empire Passes are available for a three day loan. You may borrow the pass more than once. We just ask that you return it after three days to give others the opportunity to take advantage of this great new offering.

BPL Energy Saver Kits

Each Energy Saver Kit comes with:

A thermal leak detector

Two Kill A Watt electricity usage monitors

Instructions and tips for making your home more energy efficient.

The loan period for a kit is seven days.

Children’s Percussion Kits

Each kit comes with:

One tambourine

One xylophone

One set of cymbals

One set of sandpaper blocks

Two jingle taps

Six books full of ideas for active learning

The loan period for a kit is seven days.

