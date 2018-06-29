HEALTH COLUMN: Stay cool during a heat wave

Jun 29, 2018 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Health, Point of View
Take care as the weather heats up. Extreme heat can affect your health, the health of your neighbors and even pets. Madison County Health Department recommends the following steps to prevent a heat-related illness, especially during extreme heat that lasts several days:
Stay cool
Stay hydrated
Tune in
Residents needing financial assistance this summer to get cool may be eligible for the HEAP Cooling Assistance Benefit, call HEAP at 1-800-342-3009 or go to otda.ny.gov/programs/heap/#cooling-assistance.
Find more extreme heat advice at health.ny.gov/extremeheat.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Jun 29, 2018 0
Jun 29, 2018 0
Jun 29, 2018 0
Jun 29, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Jun 29, 2018
Jun 29, 2018