From the Liverpool Public Library: ‘Rockin’ Your Life’ photo contest starts July 2

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

Liverpool native Mike Hipple worked his love of music and photography into a book.

Come 6 p.m. Aug. 16, he’ll be beamed back to his hometown, visiting the Liverpool Public Library’s Carman Community Room’s big screen via a Skype call from Seattle to talk about the stories behind his new work “‘80s Redux: Your Favorite Musicians Today.”

It’s a collection of portraits of and interviews with more than 40 influential performers from that significant musical decade, including Lol Tolhurst from The Cure, Cindy Wilson from The B-52s, Robyn Hitchcock, punk pioneer Alice Bag and Kristin Hersh from Throwing Muses.

Hipple signed a copy and gave it to his former classmate at Liverpool High School, Mark Spadafore. And Spadafore, who happened to be an LPL Trustee for 20 years before retiring at this month’s board meeting, decided to pass that copy along to the library.

LPL Director Glenna Wisniewski thought that copy would best go out to a patron.

Our librarians came up with a giveaway that blends photos and music, just like Hipple’s book.

The “Rockin’ Your Life Facebook Contest” starts Monday, July 2, and runs through Wednesday, Aug. 15.

The rules are quite simple.

Send us a rockin’ photo of yourself and tell how a band or song impacted or still impacts your life. It can be from the ‘80s or about a song from the ‘80s, sure, but it doesn’t have to be. We know that some folks’ tastes might not include that decade. Email the goods to us at info@LPL.org, and we’ll post the photos and impact statements on our Facebook page.

A winner will be selected and announced at the Hipple event on Aug. 16.

Now get digging through those scrapbooks and photo rolls.

