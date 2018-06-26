FROM THE CLA: Kicking off our fundraising effort

The Cazenovia Lake Association in coordination with the town, state Department of Environmental Conservation and other entities is continually looking for methods to control the spread of the invasive Eurasian Milfoil weed. The two methods that are currently employed are the use of a weed harvester and the use of the herbicide Renovate which specifically kills the milfoil while not harming other plants or animals.

To support the Renovate treatment, the CLA is kicking off the fundraising effort to treat the lake in the summer of 2019.

The control of the milfoil is very important because studies have shown that if unchecked it can damage the overall health of the lake. Additionally, a study was performed by The Cazenovia Lake Foundation on the economic effect of the lake on the Cazenovia community. The study is very thorough and scientific, utilizing hard data gathered via research, local business input and a survey of residents. The findings of the study are important showing that, due solely to a healthy lake, the following benefits exist:

•There is $10.6 million additional revenue generated every year because of the lake itself. This revenue helps support local business and reduce our individual tax burden.

•Our village and town property taxes are 30 percent lower when compared to similar villages and towns including Manlius.

•Our home values which are most peoples’ largest asset, are enhanced by roughly 192 percent as compared to Sullivan which is the studies comparison town.

•People get great social and well-being benefits from using the lake in a wide range of activities.

An additional finding is that most of the people surveyed view the health of the lake to be very important. These findings reinforce the need to maintain and to enhance the lake health. At the lake summit held in November, three important studies of the lake health were discussed. The DEC showed data related to HABs (Harmful Algae Blooms), Racine-Johnson Aquatic Ecologists showed the results of the lake plant/weed survey and Cazenovia College performed a study investigating the fish population and European Frog-Bit.

While there are certainly challenges with both the invasive Eurasian Milfoil and HABS, each presenter said that Cazenovia Lake is a very healthy lake. They stated that it has a very vibrant ecosystem which contains a large population of both healthy plants and fish. They reiterated the need for constant vigilance over smart programs to control milfoil while maintaining the delicate balance of the ecosystem.

Two conclusions that can be drawn from the lake impact study are that a healthy lake will provide opportunities for economic well-being for families as well as personal fulfillment for individuals. We need to have successful businesses so we can raise families, providing opportunities for our children to come home after college or to stay here after high school whatever their individual path. Additionally, a healthy lake provides individual health benefits that are derived from lake viewing, walking, fishing, a vibrant culture and community connection. We strongly believe in these values and benefits.

