NOPL news: Kick off of the 2018 Summer Reading Program

Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)

By Michelle Metcalf

Community Information Librarian

Libraries Rock!

That’s the theme of this year’s Summer Reading Program, which is filled with events, prizes and fun for all ages. The program officially gets underway at the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) Monday, June 25, with special events at all three branch libraries throughout the week.

Kids and teens can sign up online or at the Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse branches, earning prizes each week for reporting the books they’ve read. Adults can join the fun too, with each branch offering a unique contest with prizes.

Here are the events that will kick off this year’s program:

Summer Reading Kickoff Party

2 to 4 p.m. Monday, June 25, NOPL North Syracuse

Sign up for Summer Reading, enjoy a snack, and build something cool with our giant Big Blue Blocks.

Moreland the Magician

11 a.m. to noon. Tuesday, June 26, NOPL Cicero

Local performer Moreland the Magician performs his brand new “Libraries Rock!” comedy magic show.

Rock & Read with Jim McCarthy

2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 28, NOPL Brewerton

Rock along with Jim McCarthy as he performs fun, rockin’ songs that are filled with the most popular children’s books of all time, and sign up for Summer Reading.

Teen ‘School’s Out for Summer’ Party

3 to 5 p.m. Friday, June 29, NOPL North Syracuse

Celebrate with your friends by joining in on water balloon fights, Silly String battles, Twister, Wii Video games and more. You bring your favorite music — we’ll bring the pizza and soda.

To get more details about the Summer Reading Program, find recommended reads and see the hundreds of events happening all summer at the library for the whole family, stop by your nearest NOPL location or visit nopl.org/srp. Many programs have a limited number of spaces, so be sure to sign up early! We look forward to seeing you this summer at the library!

