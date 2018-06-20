THE FFL BUZZ: Local School Visits

By The FFL Buzz Team

Fayetteville Free Library

If you have been to the library in the past last few weeks, you probably saw, or heard, groups of local elementary and middle school students. Over 2,000 students from Immaculate Conception, East Syracuse-Minoa, Manlius Pebble Hill and Fayetteville Manlius have had the FFL come to them or have visited us for some really fun and exciting STEAM activities.

These visits are part of the FFL’s continuous collaboration with our local school districts. Throughout the school year, the FFL works with local teachers by way of resource and technology sharing as well as hosting full day STEAM activities.

With summer break just a few days away, staff at the FFL wanted to inform local students of all the great summer learning events, programs and reading challenges the library hosts through the summer as well as do some exciting STEAM activities.

For third and fourth grades, students learned about density, volume and how various combination of those two make things float or sink. Fifth, sixth and seventh grades have had fun making Battle Bots and Egg Capsules.

Battle Bots is a program where students use Sphero robots and various materials to make a contraption that flips over an opponent’s robot. Students competed one-on-one and then in a final battle royale of all teams fighting it out. In addition to the Battle Bots program, students were also tasked with building an egg capsule that would survive “re-entry” using the FFL’s trebuchet built by a community member.

If you are looking for fun, engaging activities for your children throughout the summer, take a look at our Summer Learning calendar for all our program and events.

For more information, visit the Fayetteville Free Library in person at 300 Orchard Street or online at FFLIB.org.

The FFL Buzz will be back next week!

