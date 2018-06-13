Canton Woods: Neighborhood Advisors on call

By Ruth Troy

Director

Canton Woods has two Neighborhood Advisors available to assist seniors 60 and over in the Towns of Lysander and Van Buren. They can help you with information and referral, as well as determine if you may be eligible for benefit programs. Call or come by and meet with your Neighborhood Advisor (315) 638-4536. The Neighborhood Advisor Program is funded by the Onondaga County Department of Adult and Long Term Services.

Summer Entertainment Series at Canton Woods Continues!

The Everson Museum will bring a special program to the center at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 14. They will present on what is new at the Everson!

Rock Shadows performs at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Canton Woods. The band specializes in music of the 1950s and ‘60s!

Dr. Pamela Sparks, podiatrist, will present, “Healthy Feet, Healthy You” at 11:15 a.m. Friday, June 15.

Make and Take Card Making Workshop from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 15. Instructors will host a Make and Take Card making workshop at Canton Woods. This workshop includes packets of greeting card supplies, instruction and assistance completing the project. The fee is approximately $2 based upon which packet you select. Call (315) 638-4536; walk-ins are welcome.

Pickleball Demo at Canton Woods at 9:15 a.m. June 18. The game is great exercise, good cardio, excellent for your reflexes and mental focus. Stop by and learn more about this fast growing sport.

Appalachian Trail Experience at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 19. Long distance hiker Steve Crowe will present a PowerPoint program and lively discussion about his experience hiking the Appalachian Trail as a retiree.

Chair massage at Canton Woods! Chair massage provided by a Licensed Massage Therapist from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 20. The fee is payable to the instructor. Call (315) 638-4536 for more information and to sign up in advance to reserve a time slot.

Active Older Americans Aerobics taught by a Y instructor. The class is held at 9:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a fee, payable to the instructor. Summer Sample class days in June are June 19 and 26. The regular class schedule resumes in September.

Join the Sharing Memories Writing Program at Canton Woods! The Sharing Memories Writing Program is held at 1 p.m. every Wednesday. This is a dynamic group who come to together to share their memories and put them down on paper. Experience this engaging process under the guidance of Tina Trainham.

AARP Defensive Driving. The next class is scheduled for Thursday, July 12. The class is 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Classes fill up quickly. Call Canton Woods for future dates, and to sign up (315) 638-4536.

Senior Nutrition. You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

On Friday, June 22, the menu includes Salt City fried chicken, seasoned red-skinned potato wedges, creamy broccoli salad, and tropical fruit. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

