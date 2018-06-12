Baldwinsville History Mystery: Do you know anything about this picture?

Baldwinsville History Mystery: June 13, 2018

Question: The ladies in this photo were a part of an organization that is still going strong in Baldwinsville. Like the Lions Club from last week’s photo, this group is also celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. What group did these ladies belong to? Can you identify any of them?

Last week’s answer: On September 1, 1948, 14 men from Baldwinsville met at the Recreation Inn, also known as the Fireside, to form the Baldwinsville Lions Club. For 70 years this club has been very active with many worthwhile activities, mostly centering on sight and hearing. Sixty years ago on July 31, 1958, members of the Lions Club began work on the New Community Park off Dows Corners. The land was purchased from the Skinner Estate. The Lions cleared the land from Route 48 to the park. Joseph Schrader, president, and William H. Rowell were co-chairmen. Clifford Crego manned the bulldozer while Robert Jacoby, Carl Neilson, Wilson Wormuth and Ralph Day were workers. In 1960 paving crews from the village and both townships graveled the road and topped it with tar and oil. With the help of a few grants and help from other community organizations, this park has become the gem that it is today.

In 1963, ball playing fields were started; fireplaces, picnic tables, swings, teeter-totters, a slide and a sandbox were added. In 1968, the original clubhouse in last week’s photo was demolished and a new structure was built. The current building, now known as the Ritter Community House named for Lion Joe Ritter, has been well maintained and is available for community rental by families, corporations and other groups for a modest fee. It features four bathrooms, a residential style kitchen, interior seating for up to 99 people and a 40-foot-long outside deck with an inspiring view of the Seneca River. For rate and availability information to rent the Clubhouse, contact Lion Jack at josinski120@gmail.com.

In the late 1970s and early ‘80s, the Lions hosted a very popular Beef Pot Roast at the park that included delicious food and lots of fun activities.

On June 16, 2018, the Lions Club of Baldwinsville will celebrate two significant anniversaries: the 70th anniversary of their club and the 60th anniversary of the Lions Park, now known as Community Park. It is located on Lion’s Parkway, off Maple Road half a mile south of the Van Buren Road intersection.

This park has much to offer in the way of recreation. On June 16, there will be special events from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. A free lunch will be served to the first 100 guests by the club. Used eye glasses and hearing aids will be collected. Visitors can explore the new Perimeter Trail with a naturalist. There will also be an animal rehabilitation specialist. Crafters and other vendors will also participate. Family fun activities including an egg toss, a water balloon toss, sack races, three-legged race and Festival Games of Skill will start at 1 p.m.

History Mystery is a joint project of the Museum at the Shacksboro Schoolhouse and the Baldwinsville Public Library.

