From the Liverpool Public Library: Sing along with the Grin Reapers June 14

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

Rainbow Missy and the Grin Reapers can play songs from the 1960 right through today.

Come see their show from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 14, on the Liverpool Public Library’s Dinosaur Garden Lawn, and you’ll be able to welcome in the warm weather music season in fine style.

Melissa Seiling leads the trio. She could be a familiar face to those who visit the LPL on Wednesday nights. Seiling leads the monthly Words and Music Songwriter Woodsheds, lending her helpful ear and suggestions to those who bring their unfinished songs to the circle of songwriters in the Sargent Meeting Room. (They next meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 11.) Seiling sings, as well as playing guitar, bass and keyboards.

She’s joined in the group by Bill Seiling on vocals and guitar and Paul Powers on vocals, mandolin and guitar. Tin whistle may make an appearance, too.

They call their style New Americana, and it fits for a whole lot of popular songs from our lives.

Take a look at their sample YouTube clip and you’ll discover how they sound on “I Know You Rider” by the Grateful Dead, “You’re No Good” by Linda Ronstadt, “Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell, “Rhythm of Love” by the Plain White Ts, “Hello” by Adele and “Ho Hey” by The Lumineers.

That’s some pretty spectacular decade-hopping.

Bring chairs-in-a-bag or blankets to the side lawn for your viewing comfort the night of the show.

If it happens to rain the evening, music will move inside the Carman Community Room.

And for the young ones, don’t forget that Ms. Laurel hosts her “Musical Storytime in the Garden” program out on the lawn from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. every Thursday, with songs, rhymes and movement for children of all ages, through June and July and right up to Aug. 16. That’s a good time to introduce the kids — and yourself — to our four big instruments with their permanent music-making home on the lawn, if you haven’t already.

