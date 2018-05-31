Canton Woods Senior Center: Join Canton Woods’ board of directors

By Ruth Troy

Director

Canton Woods Senior Center Board is in need of a treasurer. The board treasurer is a volunteer position. To serve on the Canton Woods Board individuals must live or work in the town of Lysander or the town of Van Buren. The treasurer role requires experience with budgets, and proficiency in Excel. If this is your area of expertise, and you would like to be considered to serve as treasurer, please contact the senior center at (315) 638-4536.

Summer Entertainment Series at Canton Woods Continues!

The Everson Museum will bring a special program to the center at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 14. They will present on what is new at the Everson!

Rock Shadows performs at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Canton Woods. The band specializes in music of the 1950s and ‘60s!

Fitness and falls prevention

Zumba Gold (In Chairs). Zumba Gold fitness class is great for everyone even beginners. Classes are taught by two licensed Zumba instructors. You’ll be dancing to Latin, pop and International dance rhythms in a party atmosphere. Improve your balance and flexibility, and become more fit while having fun! So wear your sneakers, bring your water and have fun! Time: 3 to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays June 11, June 25, July 9 and July 23. The cost is $20 for the four-class session. Sign up and pay by June 4.

Falls Prevention and Functional Movement Special Summer Program! 10 a.m. Tuesday mornings July 3 to Aug. 28 (approximately 45 minutes). The first class on July 3 is a free trial class! The class will focus on balance, strength and range of motion. Flowing movement and stretches to get bodies moving and joints hydrated. Class fee after July 3 is $5 per class, payable to instructor, Rachel Renzi. Call the Center to let us know you plan to attend (315) 638-4536.

Kripalu “Chair Optional “Yoga at Canton Woods! The class is taught by Kripalu Yoga Instructor, Yvonne Martin. Kripalu Yoga is a mindful soothing practice that emphasis compassionate self-acceptance, and is adaptable to every person and everybody. If you are new to Yoga and not sure if a mat or a chair is right for you, this is an ideal setting to come find out that works best for you. Free trial class on Sept. 10. Classes resume on Sept. 17; (315) 638-4536.

Tai Chi is held at 8 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday morning at Canton Woods. There is a small fee for this class; speak to the instructor.

Active Older Americans Aerobics taught by a Y instructor. The class is held at 9:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a fee, payable to the instructor.

Falls Prevention Class at Canton Woods. This is a free class taught by a licensed physical therapist. The class is held at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

Arm Chair Aerobics takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. This is led by a volunteer.

Also at Canton Woods

Join the Sharing Memories Writing Program at Canton Woods! The Sharing Memories Writing Program is held at 1 p.m. every Wednesday. This is a dynamic group who come to together to share their memories and put them down on paper. Experience this engaging process under the guidance of Tina Trainham. Your memories will come alive!

HIICAP (Health Insurance Information Counseling Assistance Program) offers free and unbiased information and assistance. This program is brought to you from the Onondaga County Office for Aging. The HIICAP representative will visit the center at 10 a.m. Monday, June 4. If you would like to connect with a HIICAP representative you can also call (315) 638 4536.

National Grid Consumer Advocate will be available at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 12, at Canton Woods. If you have questions Mary Beth can help!

AARP Defensive Driving. The next class is scheduled for Thursday, July 12. The class is 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Classes fill up quickly. Call Canton Woods for future dates, and to sign up (315) 638-4536.

Canton Woods has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe environmentally friendly way to dispose of your unused medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Senior nutrition

You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Monday, June 4, the menu includes homestyle meatloaf, O’Brien scalloped potatoes, Francais blend vegetables, diced pears and fresh baked sweet roll. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

