From the Liverpool Public Library: ‘Lake Effect’ premieres June 4

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

Just when you thought it was safe to leave all thoughts of winter in your rearview mirror …

Here comes “Lake Effect.”

That’s the title of the newest edition of the Liverpool Public Library’s Liverpool Legends video series. And, yes, this installment has everything to do with how people of this community have dealt with the white stuff over the course of generations.

The premiere of the latest DVD will be featured on the big screen of the Carman Community Rom from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 4.

Producer Jason D. Moore showed his deft creative touch after taking over for father Dan Moore, longtime “Liverpool Legends” steward who passed away on Jan. 1, after the project had begun.

This work brings together the past and the present.

Viewers will be able to relive the fateful horse-drawn sleighride story of Louisiana and Harvey Hawley, written by historian Scott Peal for actors Sara Tucker and Jesse Navagh.

They’ll hear stories of the big blizzards of the 20th century, paired with historical photographs.

They’ll see and hear that when frozen over, Onondaga Lake was a haven for recreation, a natural rink for skaters and super speedway for ice boaters. And as for industry, harvesters cut huge swaths of ice from the lake to be hauled, sold and stored to keep things cool long into the summer.

Discover why Virginia Tilden and her husband thought they’d walk from Liverpool to Fulton and what came out of that journey.

DVDs will be available to check out or purchase.

