Library focus: Empire Passes available at BPL

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

Baldwinsville Public Library has three Empire Day Passes available for loan during the 2018 summer season. Each pass is good for a Day Pass into any New York State Park and each pass comes with a map of all state park locations. The loan period is three days and the passes must be returned to Baldwinsville Public Library. If you have any questions, please call us at (315) 635-5631.

Garden Swap — Plants, Tools, Tips!

Noon Saturday, June 2

Bring your gardening items and take some plants, seeds, tools or other gardening related things! Enjoy refreshments and trade tips with others of the gardening persuasion…

Syracuse Men’s and Women’s Garden Club Flower and Plant Show

1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 9, and Sunday, June 10

The public can come and view plants and flowers in many categories, and learn who the winners are!

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story