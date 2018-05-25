 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Library focus: Empire Passes available at BPL

May 25, 2018 Baldwinsville Messenger, Home & Garden, Library News, Point of View

Library focus: Empire Passes available at BPL

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

Baldwinsville Public Library has three Empire Day Passes available for loan during the 2018 summer season. Each pass is good for a Day Pass into any New York State Park and each pass comes with a map of all state park locations. The loan period is three days and the passes must be returned to Baldwinsville Public Library. If you have any questions, please call us at (315) 635-5631.

Garden Swap — Plants, Tools, Tips!

Noon Saturday, June 2

Bring your gardening items and take some plants, seeds, tools or other gardening related things! Enjoy refreshments and trade tips with others of the gardening persuasion…

Syracuse Men’s and Women’s Garden Club Flower and Plant Show 

1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 9, and Sunday, June 10

The public can come and view plants and flowers in many categories, and learn who the winners are!

Comment on this Story

B'ville baseball advances to sectional Class AA final
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor letter to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill wrestling