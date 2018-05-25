Library focus: Empire Passes available at BPL

May 25, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Home & Garden, Library News, Point of View
Public Relations/Outreach Librarian
Baldwinsville Public Library has three Empire Day Passes available for loan during the 2018 summer season. Each pass is good for a Day Pass into any New York State Park and each pass comes with a map of all state park locations. The loan period is three days and the passes must be returned to Baldwinsville Public Library. If you have any questions, please call us at (315) 635-5631.
Noon Saturday, June 2
Bring your gardening items and take some plants, seeds, tools or other gardening related things! Enjoy refreshments and trade tips with others of the gardening persuasion…
1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 9, and Sunday, June 10
The public can come and view plants and flowers in many categories, and learn who the winners are!
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
