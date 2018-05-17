NOPL news: NOPL to host local authors at upcoming events

Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)

By Michelle Metcalf

Community Information Librarian

Local authors will discuss their books during two upcoming events at the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL).

Sacred land

Author Madis Senner will visit NOPL Brewerton at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, to discuss his book “Sacred Sites in North Star Country.” The book reflects on the unique qualities of our region, how those qualities influenced social change, and how those changes helped shape the world.

“There was a time when our hearts and minds were focused not on profit or plunder, but upon making a better world… of achieving freedom and equality for all. That place where all this happened still exists,” said Senner. “Place can be just as important as time in determining history.”

Overcoming abuse

At 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, author Margaret Marie will visit NOPL Cicero. She is the author of “The Girl Without Shoes,” a true story about abuse that sets out to inspire, uplift and encourage readers in the wake of trauma.

Marie works as a counselor, private consultant and Trauma Recovery Facilitator. She has written two other books about domestic violence and overcoming abuse, and is a strong advocate for people who may have experienced diverse kinds of trauma.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story