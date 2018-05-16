Library focus: Thanks for supporting the book sale at BPL

May 16, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Library News, Point of View
Public Relations/Outreach Librarian
Thank you to everyone who came out to support our annual Spring Book Sale. The sale was a huge success and we look forward to seeing you all at our Fall Sale, Nov. 15 to 19.
10 a.m. Thursday, May 17
David Hutchings, executive director, invites us to come walk with him into a gilded age of history as he wanders through Sonnenberg Gardens and the 1887 mansion on the grounds. A $1 suggested donation is collected at the door and refreshments are available.
6 p.m. Thursday, May 17
Monthly meeting of the BPL Chess Club. Any level of expertise is welcome! Please also note that we will be hosting our second BPL Chess Tournament on Saturday, June 16. The tourney will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required; (315) 635-5631.
2 p.m. Saturday, May 19
So you’ve decided to adopt a gluten-free diet, but you’re unsure about what to do next. Or maybe you’re curious about this seemingly “fad” diet that’s so popular today. Join Dr. Colleen Canale, chiropractor and nutritionist, as she discusses what gluten is and how it is affecting our health, how to identify gluten on labels and the healthiest way to be gluten-free. Registration required: (315) 635-5631.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
