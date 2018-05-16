Canton Woods: Celebrate seniors this month

By Ruth Troy

Director

We are midway through Older Americans Month! May has been very busy at the Center. There is still plenty of time and many opportunities to Engage at Every Age! Canton Woods is the perfect place to engage! The Center offers a full range of programs and activities. Throughout the month of May there are several special events. Visit today and get involved.

Summer Entertainment Series at Canton Woods Continues!

The Baldwinsville Community Band returns to Canton Woods at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 23.

The Everson Museum will bring a special program to the center at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 14. They will present on what is new at the Everson!

Rock Shadows performs at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at Canton Woods. The band specializes in music of the 1950s and ‘60s!

HIICAP (Health Insurance Information Counseling Assistance Program) offers free and unbiased information and assistance. This program is brought to you from the Onondaga County Office for Aging. The HIICAP representative will visit the center at 10 a.m. Monday, June 4. If you would like to connect with a HIICAP representative you can also call (315) 638 4536.

Canton Woods eighth annual Health and Wellness Event in honor of Older American’s Month! The Health and Wellness event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 17, at the center. Learn about all the valuable resources available in your community.

Lt. Lockwood from the Baldwinsville Police Department will visit Canton Woods at 11:15 a.m. Friday, May 18. Lt. Lockwood will discuss summer safety.

Chair massage at Canton Woods! Chair massage provided by a Licensed Massage Therapist from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 23. The fee is payable to the instructor. Call (315) 638-4536 for more information and to sign up in advance to reserve a time slot.

Zumba Gold (In Chairs). Zumba Gold fitness class is great for everyone even beginners. Classes are taught by two licensed Zumba instructors. You’ll be dancing to Latin, pop and International dance rhythms in a party atmosphere. Improve your balance and flexibility, and become more fit while having fun! So wear your sneakers, bring your water and have fun! Time: 3 to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays June 11, June 25, July 9 and July 23. The cost is $20 for the four-class session. Sign up and pay by June 4.

Kripalu “Chair Optional “Yoga at Canton Woods! The class is taught by Kripalu Yoga instructor Yvonne Martin. Kripalu Yoga is a mindful soothing practice that emphasis compassionate self-acceptance, and is adaptable to every person and everybody. If you are new to Yoga and not sure if a mat or a chair is right for you, this is an ideal setting to come find out what works best for you.

Tai Chi is held at 8 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday morning at Canton Woods. There is a small fee for this class; speak to the instructor.

Active Older Americans Aerobics taught by a Y instructor. The class is held at 9:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a fee, payable to the instructor.

Falls Prevention Class at Canton Woods. This is a free class taught by a licensed physical therapist. The class is held at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

Arm Chair Aerobics takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. This is led by a volunteer.

Join the Sharing Memories Writing Program at Canton Woods! The Sharing Memories Writing Program is held at 1 p.m. every Wednesday. This is a dynamic group who come to together to share their memories and put them down on paper. Experience this engaging process under the guidance of Tina Trainham. Your memories will come alive!

National Grid Consumer Advocate will be available at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 12, at Canton Woods. If you have questions Mary Beth can help!

AARP Defensive Driving. The next class is scheduled for Thursday, July 12. The class is 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Classes fill up quickly. Call Canton Woods for future dates, and to sign up (315) 638-4536.

Canton Woods has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe environmentally friendly way to dispose of your unused medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Senior Nutrition. You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Monday, May 21, the menu includes mushroom Swiss burger, seasoned potato cubes, sliced carrots and apricot halves. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

