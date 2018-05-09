Library focus: This week at BPL

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

Mother’s Day Tea

10 a.m. Friday, May 11

For ages 3 to 5. Come have a tea party with Mom (or another caregiver) and make a craft for Mother’s Day. Registration required; (315) 635-5631.

Craft Supply Swap

Saturday, May 12

Got beads, yarn, fabric, patterns, paint, rubber stamps, pine cones, wax or any item a crafter might use? Bring them in and swap them out while enjoying refreshments and social engagement with fellow creators!

BPL Chess Club

Thursday, May 17

Monthly meeting of a chess club. All who are interested in playing chess are welcome to attend. All levels of expertise are welcome!

Save the date: BPL Chess Tournament

10 a.m. Saturday, June 16

Chess Tournament for players of all levels! The day-long tournament begins at 10 a.m. and will be run in the style of U.S. Chess Federation meets. Trophies will be awarded to the winners. Registration required; please indicate your chess rating (if you have one). Chess ratings are not required. For more information please call (315) 635-5631.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story