Library focus: This week at BPL

May 09, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Library News, Point of View
Public Relations/Outreach Librarian
10 a.m. Friday, May 11
For ages 3 to 5. Come have a tea party with Mom (or another caregiver) and make a craft for Mother’s Day. Registration required; (315) 635-5631.
Saturday, May 12
Got beads, yarn, fabric, patterns, paint, rubber stamps, pine cones, wax or any item a crafter might use? Bring them in and swap them out while enjoying refreshments and social engagement with fellow creators!
Thursday, May 17
Monthly meeting of a chess club. All who are interested in playing chess are welcome to attend. All levels of expertise are welcome!
10 a.m. Saturday, June 16
Chess Tournament for players of all levels! The day-long tournament begins at 10 a.m. and will be run in the style of U.S. Chess Federation meets. Trophies will be awarded to the winners. Registration required; please indicate your chess rating (if you have one). Chess ratings are not required. For more information please call (315) 635-5631.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
