Canton Woods: May is Older Americans Month

By Ruth Troy

Director

May is Older Americans Month. The theme for 2018 is Engage at Every Age! Canton Woods is the perfect place to engage! The Center offers a full range of programs and activities. Visit today and get involved.

Summer Entertainment Series at Canton Woods!

The Village Singers will perform at 3:15 p.m. Friday, May 11, at Canton Woods. Please come and listen to the beautiful singing style of our own Village Singers!

The Baldwinsville Community Band returns to Canton Woods at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 23.

HIICAP (Health Insurance Information Counseling Assistance Program) offers free and unbiased information and assistance. This program is brought to you from the Onondaga County Office for Aging. If you would like to connect with a HIICAP representative you can also call (315) 638 4536.

Emergency Preparedness Presentation at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 10. Presented by the Citizen Preparedness Corps. Please call (315) 638-4536 to let us know you plan to attend.

Canton Woods Art Show Reception to be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 15. Our own Art Group will display their works at Canton Woods through the month of May. Light refreshments will be served at the reception on May 15. Please come and enjoy the art work!

Canton Woods Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 15. They will be discussing “Beartown,” by Fredrik Backman. Get reading and join the lively discussion.

Care Giver Workshops at Canton Woods presented by the Onondaga County Office for Aging Institute for Caregivers. The topic is Legal & Financial Issues in Healthcare Planning – two sessions, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, May 9 and May 16. Free and open to the public. The workshop includes an overview of: Advanced Directives, Long Term Care Planning, Legacy Planning, and Will Considerations. Contact Cynthia Stevenson to register (315) 435-2362 ext. 4993.

Canton Woods eighth annual Health and Wellness Event in honor of Older American’s Month! The Health and Wellness event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 17, at the center. Learn about all the valuable resources available in your community.

Join the Sharing Memories Writing Program at Canton Woods! The Sharing Memories Writing Program is held at 1 p.m. every Wednesday. This is a dynamic group who come to together to share their memories and put them down on paper. Experience this engaging process under the guidance of Tina Trainham. Your memories will come alive!

AARP Defensive Driving. The next class is scheduled for Thursday, June 7. The class is 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Classes fill up quickly. Call Canton Woods for future dates, and to sign up (315) 638-4536.

Senior Nutrition. You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation by calling (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Friday, May 11, the menu includes homemade old-fashioned meat loaf with mushroom gravy, garlic red-skinned smashed potatoes, steamed broccoli florets and fruit cocktail. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story