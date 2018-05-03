Livin’ in Liverpool: New Skä·noñh director hails from Onondaga Nation

There’s a new director in charge over at Skä·noñh – Great Law of Peace Center, on Onondaga Lake Parkway. The museum — which heralds Central New York’s Haudenosaunee history and heritage — is now being managed by Nicole Abrams, a citizen of the Onondaga Nation.

Nicole graduated from Syracuse University with degrees in photography and geology. Her training in both photographic reproduction and earth sciences bring together art and empirical analysis. This allows her to not only appreciate the beauty of the natural world, said Onondaga Historical Association Executive Gregg Tripoli, but she also understands how nature works.

Nicole replaces previous Skä·noñh General Manager Dan Connors, who had been running the museum since its opening seven years ago.

“Onondaga Lake Park is sacred to the Haudenosaunee because it’s where the Confederacy originated,” Abrams says. “By telling their stories, sharing their cultural beliefs, and bringing to light important aspects of their history, I hope to bring about a deeper appreciation to the natural world and the people who live amongst it.”

Abrams previously worked as a substitute teacher for the Lafayette Central School District, and from 2010 to 2015, she worked here in Liverpool as an attendant at Onondaga Lake Park’s Visitor Center.

And how about this? Nicole is also a certified scuba diver!

Contact her at (315) 453-6767, or Nicole.abrams@cnyhistory.org.

Local voice at ballpark

As spring dawns, a young man’s attention inevitably turns to baseball, and so it is for Michael Tricarico, the Cicero-North Syracuse High School grad who’s now the no. 2 man on the Syracuse Chiefs 2018 broadcast team.

Tricarico — who called ballgames last season for the Class-A Fort Wayne TinCaps — teams up with “Voice of the Chiefs” Eric Gallanty on WSKO-AM The Score 1260, part of the Cumulus Radio Group.

In 2016 Tricarico started his play-by-play career with the Class-A Auburn Doubledays, but he had first started learning the ropes when he served a college internship in the Chiefs broadcast booth alongside announcers Jason Benetti and Kevin Brown.

In more recent years, Tricarico has called games for the ACC Network Extra and Spectrum Sports.

Mike’s Twitter handle is @TrickyCNS7.

Kicking the CANcer

On Jan. 24, Karen Ward, a lively Liverpool single mother of three, was diagnosed with metastatic cancer. After brain surgery and a trip to Sloan Kettering in New York City, she learned she had a rare neuroendocrine cancer that began in her lungs and traveled to her brain.

“Karen is currently out of work as she’s going through treatments,” said Megan Schryver, a Seneca Savings bank employee who’s helping coordinate a Kicking the CANcer Benefit for Karen Ward, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 6, at the Sweet Memorial Building, 821 Main St., in Phoenix. Admission costs $25 per person, and kids ages 12 and younger can attend for free.

“We’re hosting the benefit to assist with medical bills and day-to-day living expenses,” Schryver said.

Karen is a member of the Liverpool High School Class of 1986, and she works for the Dimarco, Abiusi & Pascarella accounting firm in Syracuse. Shortly after turning 50 years old this winter, Karen became a grandmother for the first time. Her daughter, Hailey Akmentins, who also works at Seneca Savings, recently delivered Karen’s first grandchild, Sophia. Karen’s other two kids are Hailey’s brother, Justin Akmentins, and older sister, Taylar Ward

For info about Sunday’s benefit, call Brenda Hazelmyer at (315) 744-2848.

Sunday funday in Plainville

Barbecued chicken and barbershop harmonies will both be presented Sunday, May 6, at Plainville Christian Church, just west of Baldwinsville on Route. 370.

The charcoaled chicken will be served beginning at noon and ending at 3 p.m. Diners can order a one-half chicken by itself for $5 or a full dinner for $10.

Then at 4 p.m. the Sentinel Quartet will perform in concert. Sentinel started out as in in-house church quartet, which decided to go public a few years ago. Members are now from three churches in the Syracuse area who sing for the love of music and as a type of ministry. You’ll find some traces of barbershop harmony in their arrangements as they sing hymns, spirituals, gospel songs and an occasional classical piece. The foursome features Steve Arnold, George Carruth, Archie McEvers and its director, Joe Browne.

Concert admission is free, but donations are appreciated. A wine and cheese reception will follow the performance. For info, call 315-635-3896

Last word

“You can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.” — Longtime Donald Place resident Dick Swift commenting on the proposed Meyer Manor apartment complex at 1225 Tulip St.

Contact the columnist at russtarby@aol.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story