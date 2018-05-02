NOPL news: Cheryl Pula presents ‘The World of Weird’

By Michelle Metcalf

Community Information Librarian

Local author and historian Cheryl Pula is returning to the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) to present another fascinating series of programs this summer.

Carrying the theme “The World of Weird,” each of the programs in this four-part series will delve into the odd and unusual. All of the programs will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at NOPL Brewerton, 5440 Bennett St. in Brewerton.

The first program, “Ripley’s Believe It Or Not,” will be held May 8 and is based on the Ripley cartoons of odd and strange people, world records and facts. On June 12, the next program will be held called “High Crimes, Low IQs,” with dumb criminals as the focus of the discussion.

Did you know that it is supposedly illegal in New York state to talk to anyone on an elevator? Bizarre and odd laws from all 50 states will be considered during the third program in the series called “It’s the Law,” on July 10. Finally, the series will conclude on August 14 with “Weird Vacation Destinations” with a discussion about places like the SPAM Museum in Minnesota, the Corn Palace in South Dakota and the Funeral Museum in Austin, Texas.

Pula is the author of two different book series, one about the fictitious “Eighth Air Force” and the other a non-fiction history series called “It’s a Mystery.” She has visited NOPL Brewerton for several years in a row now, presenting programs about historical events and real-life mysteries. Her newest series of programs is sure to be entertaining and intriguing.

Mark your calendar for these exciting discussions! All sessions are free to attend, but registration is recommended. Those who sign up can opt to receive an email or text reminder prior to the program. Visit nopl.org/events or call (315) 676-7484 to register today.

