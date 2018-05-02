From the Liverpool Public Library: Concert to celebrate new instruments on Dinosaur Garden Lawn

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

What better way to celebrate the installation of the four permanent instruments on the Dinosaur Garden Lawn than to throw a community jam concert?

Last fall, the Liverpool Public Library welcomed the addition of a set of tubular bells, a tongue drum, a marimba and a cavatina. That last one is the instrument that looks much like a colorful xylophone. In any case, they all stand proudly thanks to a Richberg Fund grant.

Working inside during the day, sometimes you can hear the notes waft up as patrons poke around. Not so much this harsh winter, though.

The thaw will become official from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 6, at the “Music Garden Celebration” on the Dinosaur Garden Lawn.

Children’s Librarian Laurel Sharp, aka Ms. Laurel to the many kids and caregivers who’ve passed through her popular Storytime sessions, will lead participants through a lively session of songs fit for all.

Participants can take turns of the big four permanent instruments, use rhythm instruments, bongo drums and ukuleles passed out by library representatives, or bring their own music-making implements from home.

Songs will include all-time hits such as “The Hello Song,” “Who’s That Tapping at My Window,” “Toodala,” “Old McDonald,” “Ode to Joy,” “Frere Jacques,” “O Susanna” and more.

All ages are welcome.

