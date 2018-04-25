From the Liverpool Public Library: Stop and smell the roses

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

Before the season for the blooming of the roses around our part of the world comes this annual rite of passion at the Liverpool Public Library.

This will be the sixth edition of the Syracuse Rose Society Rose Fair when the folks who love to help everybody get the best out their pursuit of the lovely plants and bushes gather in the LPL’s Carman Community Room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 28.

They call themselves Rosarians, and they will fill 15 tables with displays and informational handouts.

Be prepared to admire and learn.

Some tables will be topped with examples of their fine roses. Be prepared to have your breath taken away.

Other tables will be set aside for photography displays, scrapbooks bursting with various species that can be cultivated and could thrive in these parts.

Still others will hold brochures filled with information that could help you best plant or prune your own, or when and much to fertilize. And there will be Rosarians available for hands-on demonstrations and to answer specific questions.

The Syracuse Rose Society’s members are responsible for keeping up the beautiful expanses at the E.M. Mills Rose Garden in Thornden Park. They know their stuff.

The event is free.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story