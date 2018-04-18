THE FFL BUZZ: You can access all sorts of streaming media through the FFL

By The FFL Buzz Team

Fayetteville Free Library

It is the FFL’s intention to provide the most efficient access to the newest and bestselling titles in all formats. All of the content and in what format we select and purchase is driven by our patron requests. We recognize that there’s a lot of buzz about streaming media and how we can provide access to it for our patrons.

So, what is streaming media? Streaming software allows you to instantly view content through any Internet-connected device that offers the app, including smart TVs, game consoles, streaming media players, smartphones, or tablets. You can also stream media directly from your computer or laptop.

Did you know that the FFL allows you to access the hottest new TV series and movies from Netflix, Hulu and HBO through a streaming media device? The FFL currently has subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu and HBO, in which you can access by checking out one of our Roku devices. Roku devices are digital video players that people plug into their televisions so they can view on a larger screen streaming platforms like Netflix, HBO and Hulu.

Accessing the streaming content is simple, once you check one of our Rokus out. Simply, connect the device to your TV using the HDMI cable provided and connect to your wireless network using the Roku remote. If you don’t see a Roku checked in when you pay us a visit, you can put your name on a list for one.

The FFL also offers additional platforms to access streaming media. Both Overdrive and Cloud Library digital catalogs contain a huge selection of 1,000s of eBooks and audiobooks, including tons of best sellers. Accessing this content is as simple as going to your device’s app store and downloading the app onto your device. Also, with the Freegal music app, patrons can stream music for three hours a day, and also download and keep five songs per week.

With our services, patrons will never be blocked when many other patrons have also downloaded or streamed that day or month.

In an effort to fulfill our patrons access to content needs, we also offer loanable iPads, which have the latest bestselling book titles and apps preloaded onto them.

If you can’t find what you are looking for on the iPads, we offer Purchase on Demand for any digital content (apps, books or audiobooks) you cannot access right away. Simply check out one of our iPads and we will get you what you need instantly.

The FFL continuously strives to keep up with the latest trends and demands of our patrons. You tell us, we listen.

The FFL BUZZ will be back next week, stay tuned.

For more information, visit the FFL in person or online at FFLIB.org

