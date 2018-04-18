NOPL news: Keep kids busy on spring break

Apr 18, 2018 admin Library News, Point of View, Star Review
Community Information Librarian
Spring break is right around the corner, and if you haven’t had a chance to plan activities for the kids or grandkids to do during their time off, the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) has you covered with a full week of fun events.
2 to 3 p.m. Monday, April 23, at NOPL North Syracuse
Kids ages 8 to 12 can put their taste buds to the test to see if they can tell the difference between name brand and store brand products.
2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, at NOPL Cicero
Kids can make their own giant comic strips on large rolls of paper to take home or display in the library.
2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at NOPL North Syracuse
Children will learn about water pollution, make a terrarium jar, and more.
2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 26, at NOPL North Syracuse
Kids will work in teams to create a delicious dish using mystery ingredients.
2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 26, at NOPL North Syracuse
Moviegoers will enjoy a screening of “Paddington 2” (rated PG), along with popcorn and lemonade.
2 to 3 p.m. Friday, April 27, at NOPL Cicero
Kids can turned orphaned gloves — theirs or ours — into cute stuffed animals.
2 to 4 p.m. Monday, April 23, at NOPL Cicero
Teens can drop in for an afternoon of painting, coloring, origami, and crafts.
2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, at NOPL North Syracuse
Participants will compete in an M&M Relay, Candy Bar Race, Candy Scavenger Hunt, and more.
2 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 27, at NOPL Brewerton
Teens can stop in to play a super-size version of Jenga and see how tall they can make the tower.
Because of limited space, spring break events (except the movie screening) require registration. To register, visit nopl.org/events or call us at (315) 458-6184 (North Syracuse) or (315) 699-2032 (Cicero).
