NOPL news: Keep kids busy on spring break

By Michelle Metcalf

Community Information Librarian

Spring break is right around the corner, and if you haven’t had a chance to plan activities for the kids or grandkids to do during their time off, the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) has you covered with a full week of fun events.

For kids:

Tween Time: Taste Challenge

2 to 3 p.m. Monday, April 23, at NOPL North Syracuse

Kids ages 8 to 12 can put their taste buds to the test to see if they can tell the difference between name brand and store brand products.

Giant Comic Strips

2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, at NOPL Cicero

Kids can make their own giant comic strips on large rolls of paper to take home or display in the library.

Earth Day STEAM

2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at NOPL North Syracuse

Children will learn about water pollution, make a terrarium jar, and more.

MasterChef for Kids

2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 26, at NOPL North Syracuse

Kids will work in teams to create a delicious dish using mystery ingredients.

Spring Break Family Movie

2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 26, at NOPL North Syracuse

Moviegoers will enjoy a screening of “Paddington 2” (rated PG), along with popcorn and lemonade.

Glove Monsters

2 to 3 p.m. Friday, April 27, at NOPL Cicero

Kids can turned orphaned gloves — theirs or ours — into cute stuffed animals.

For teens:

Teen Arts & Crafts

2 to 4 p.m. Monday, April 23, at NOPL Cicero

Teens can drop in for an afternoon of painting, coloring, origami, and crafts.

Candy Olympics

2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, at NOPL North Syracuse

Participants will compete in an M&M Relay, Candy Bar Race, Candy Scavenger Hunt, and more.

Giant Jenga

2 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 27, at NOPL Brewerton

Teens can stop in to play a super-size version of Jenga and see how tall they can make the tower.

Because of limited space, spring break events (except the movie screening) require registration. To register, visit nopl.org/events or call us at (315) 458-6184 (North Syracuse) or (315) 699-2032 (Cicero).

