Manlius Lions Club highlights accomplishments

Apr 18, 2018 Eagle Bulletin, Point of View

By Robert Sylvester

Manlius Lions Club

The Manlius Lions Club is busy planning a variety of fundraising events for this year, and would like to highlight some of our past successes.

During the course of last year, we have donated to a number of organizations and families in need of certain services and/or funding.

This fall, we will hold our late fall fruit drive, which continues to be one of our signature undertakings. We thank our community for their support in helping us sell more than 400 boxes of fruit, and special thanks to FM’s Model UN kids who helped them.

This past fall we have also participated in a vision screening to process at an FM elementary school and will provide scholarship monies to graduating seniors this spring. At Christmastime, we were able to help a couple of local families have a more joyous holiday.

We have also collected over 200 used glasses to refurbish them.

We welcome new members as we want to grow our charitable work in our immediate area. The third Wednesday of each month we gather to plan upcoming events and attract potential new members.

Our president is Lori Mott who is very energetic and creative. Women and men of all ages are welcome and in fact, ladies currently make up one half of our group.

We have a lot of fun together and what we do for our community is so(ul) fulfilling.

Please give Rob or Lucy Sylvester a call at 315-682-8787 should you like to attend one of our meetings or learn more about our club. We will treat you to dinner at our expense.

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

