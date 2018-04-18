From the Legislature: Onondaga County Veterans Memorial Cemetery needs an expansion

By Judy Tassone

Fourth District Legislator

Onondaga County owns and operates Veterans Memorial Cemetery located on Howlett Hill Road in the town of Onondaga. The cemetery sits on more than 50 acres and was formally dedicated in 1987. The cemetery honors county residents and their family members that dedicated their lives to the military. Nearly 7,000 service members from the Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard and Air Force have been laid to rest in Onondaga County Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The county has invested in several enhancements over the years, such as the addition of a memorial garden in 1998 and an enlarged chapel in 2000. Nevertheless, the time has come to expand the cemetery and make additional improvements to the grounds. In February of 2016, the County Legislature authorized $480,000 to fund the Veteran’s Cemetery expansion project. A plan was completed in 2015 establishing Phase One of this project — expanding the roadway to access future burial sites. Phase Two of the project will include construction of a new maintenance building to better accommodate the larger site. Currently, a one-acre area has been cleared and prepped for future burials. When the weather finally breaks, a surface road will be added to access this area. Work will also begin on expanding the chapel and relocating the office. There are plans in the very near future to add an additional maintenance building to house the equipment necessary to perform these services across from the existing garage. Lastly, an expanded parking lot will be added to the front of the property to accommodate more vehicles for funeral services.

There are some eligibility requirements for burial at Onondaga County Veterans Memorial Cemetery. All honorably discharged veterans of military service are eligible for interment, as long as they were a resident of Onondaga County for at least five years. Veteran status must be documented, as well as verification of residency. Legal spouses and dependent children under the age of 18 are also eligible. Onondaga County’s Veterans Service Agency is responsible for determining eligibility. The Onondaga County Parks Department oversees operation of the cemetery, including burials, plot assignments and care of the grounds. If you would like more information on eligibility, visit the Veterans Service Agency website at ongov.net/veterans or contact them by phone at (315) 435-3217.

Judy Tassone represents the Fourth District, which includes the town of Salina, the village of Liverpool and portions of the town of Geddes. Judy welcomes constituent feedback; she can be reached by email at tassone@twcny.rr.com or at home, (315) 457-5458.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story