FROM THE CLA: Caz Lake is a good fishery

In March there was a very interesting article published in this column by David Tyler who has fished Cazenovia Lake for nearly 50 years and described how the fishery has changed over that timeframe. This month we wanted to discuss the fishery from the viewpoint from someone who is brand new to the lake.

We moved to Cazenovia less than a year ago. We were attracted to Cazenovia because of the great town and beautiful scenery, however, the lure of living near an incredible lake that is a great fishery was too much to pass up. During my first season I was very pleasantly surprised at not only the amount of fish that are in the lake but also the variety and size of the fish as well. There were days that I would catch largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, pickerel, sunfish and rockbass. I would catch the fish in many different sections of the lake, from water that was 20 feet deep right up to the shoreline in less than two feet.

One of the aspects of Cazenovia Lake that I believe makes it a good fishery is the existence of good spawning shoreline areas as well as the native plants that provide great habitats for fish and other aquatic animals which the fish feed on. The shoreline has a silty bottom which provides a good base for native plants which are critical for fish and aquatic life to both live and to readily reproduce the next generation. These plant-filled areas are great places to fish.

One particular plant that is very beneficial while providing a great fishing area are the Lilly pads that you see close to shore. These plants are roughly 6 to 8 inches in diameter and are great homes for both fish and other wildlife while also helping control water temperatures and limit the growth of algae. I have caught some very large bass right underneath these Lilly pads.

One of the topics that is discussed frequently is the control of the non-native Eurasian Milfoil. From a fishing perspective, this weed can provide cover for fish however, it can also hurt the fish habitats if it grows uncontrolled. Left unchecked it will reduce the spawning areas and reduce the number of macroinvertebrates thereby hurting all aquatic life.

It is important to specifically eliminate the milfoil while preserving the native plants such as the Lilly pads. We will never eradicate this weed therefore we should carefully target the areas where it is acceptable to have milfoil.

Some shoreline areas and the “sunken island” are potentially acceptable areas for weed growth because many smaller fish reproduce and are safe under the cover of these weeds in these areas. Therefore, I believe that the proper use of the Renovate treatments which specifically target the milfoil weed while preserving the native plants is the most prudent action. If managed properly, the lake should continue to be a great fishery for many years.

