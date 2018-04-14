Livin’ in Liverpool: Jazz singer will cry us a river at concert Sunday

One of the biggest box office hits of the 1927 was Al Jolson’s “The Jazz Singer,” and that’s the theme of the third annual Origins of Jazz Concert Series at Liverpool Public Library.

In 2016, the library presented performances of early jazz, from ragtime to blues, from Dixieland to swing. Last year, the concerts showcased styles from the 1940s, ’50s, ’60s and beyond. This year, the focus is on vocalists, and the talented Kirsten Tegtmeyer will conclude the 2018 series with a free concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 15, at the library’s Carman Community Room.

Emerging artist

Dabbling in styles ranging from soul to folk, blues to rock and roll, Tegtmeyer has performed with the CNY jazz combo E.S.P. at the Metropolitan Room in Manhattan, at the Turquoise Tiger at the Turning Stone Casino and at the Sheraton Syracuse University’s Sitrus Lounge. Hailed as one of Upstate NY’s emerging jazz artists, Kirsten has also appeared as a guest of the Melissa Gardiner Trio and as one half of the Bob Piorun Duo.

Originally from Cazenovia and now living in Syracuse, Kirsten sings groovy arrangements of danceable pop and modern-sounding classic jazz. A few of her favorite tunes include “Fly Me to the Moon,” “All about the Bass,” “Your Heart is as Black as Night” and “Cry Me a River.”

E.S.P. three-peats

The band that will accompany Kirsten here on Sunday made Syracuse Area Music Awards history at the 25th annual awards show March 2, at the Palace Theater.

E.S.P.’s disc, “Zero Gravity,” earned the group its third Sammy win in eight years. The trio’s debut disc “Time’s Up!” won a 2010 Sammy and the following year the threesome won another for “Reach,” produced by Yellowjackets bassist Jimmy Haslip.

The only other group to win three successive Sammy awards for its recordings is Mark Doyle & The Maniacs, who took Best Blues honors in 2010, ’11 and ’14.

In accepting the jazz trophy again this year, E.S.P. leader/bassist Matt Vacanti noted the tough competition his group faced this time out. Vacanti joked that he and guitarist John Magnante and drummer Evan Duchene were surprised to win “because we just recently learned to play our instruments by watching instructional videos on YouTube.”

Southern-style gospel

The Rolling Hills Quartet will perform Southern-style gospel tunes from 4 to 5:50 p.m. Sunday, April 15, at Plainville Christian Church, 754 W. Genesee St., in Plainville.

The four singers from DeRuyter have mastered a delightful four-part harmony style.

A reception will follow the concert. Admission is free, but a goodwill offering will be accepted; (315) 635-7438; plainvilleucc.org.

Waiting on White Water

We’re still waiting for Daniel Nye and Matthew Scott to get the White Water Pub up and running again. In February, the two former BMW salesmen bought the business at 110 S. Willow St., on the village’s sprawling Basin Block, but an anticipated ribbon-cutting has yet to be scheduled.

Scorched onions, please

Whenever she has breakfast at Maggie’s Trackside Diner, Karen Tietjen, who lives in Liverpool, often orders a cheese omelet with burnt onions and tomatoes. And she doesn’t want those onions merely well done. No, she wants ’em “burnt.”

The diner at 214 Oswego St. is owned by Maggie Voultsios and Paul Johnston. They serve breakfast and comfort foods, including a blue plate special, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily; (315) 802-6696.

Last word

“Man, all music is folk music. You ain’t never heard no horse sing a song, have you?” – Louis Armstrong

Contact the columnist at russtarby@aol.com.

