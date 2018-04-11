 

From the Liverpool Public Library: Celebrate the life and work of Emil Milan

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

Fans of solid art, lovers of good craftsmanship and those in the know about how the man named Emil Milan combined the two can gather from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 12, in the Liverpool Public Library’s Carman Community Room to celebrate with the program “The Life and Work of Emil Milan.”

Milan was considered one of the important contributors to the studio craft movement until he died in 1985 at the age of 62.

Craftsman and writer Barry Gordon will lead the program in the library. Gordon co-wrote the new book “Emil Milan: Midcentury Master.” The book has become a favorite through its successful online Kickstarter campaign.

Gordon will explore how Milan’s “functional sculpture” work in wood exemplified modern design during his prime, influencing many students and other artists. Milan also played a role in the emergence and growth of the American Craft Council and Peters Valley School of Craft.

Central New Yorker Gordon also carves wooden spoons and other utensils. You can find his site at barrygordon.com.

 Gordon will bring copies of the book for purchase and to be signed.

The event is free.

