NOPL news: Cicero library hosts ‘Wasted!’ screening April 9

(facebook.com/wasteddoc)

By Michelle Metcalf

Community Information Librarian

The feature length documentary ”Wasted!” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in April 2017, reveals how 40 percent of our food in the U.S. is thrown out, along with more than a billion tons of food globally. It will be screened locally at 5 p.m. Monday, April 9, at the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) at Cicero, and will be followed by a panel discussion that includes local restaurateurs. The event is free to attend.

“Wasted!” aims to change the way people buy, cook, recycle and eat food. It exposes how food waste contributes to climate change. Through the eyes of chefs such as Anthony Bourdain, Mario Batali, Massimo Bottura and others, audiences will see how the world’s most influential chefs make the most of every kind of food, transforming what most people consider scraps into incredible dishes that create a more secure food system.

“Wasted!” shows how any action — no matter how small — can lead to new ways of using more food, feeding more people, curbing environmental damage, stimulating technology and business, and improving the health and well-being of citizens worldwide.

The panel discussion that follows the film will include Gabe Angelone and Ryland Heagerty from Pastabilities restaurant, Jennifer Walls from The Sweet Praxis bakery, and Melissa Cadwell from Syracuse University’s Energy Systems and Sustainability Management. The panel will be moderated by Dale Cocca from the Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency (OCRRA).

This screening is presented in partnership with OCRAA and the Friends of the Cicero Library, who are also providing finger foods and other refreshments for the event.

The NOPL Cicero Library is located at 6868 Knowledge Lane, Cicero. “Wasted” is rated TV-MA due to language. For more information call NOPL Cicero at (315) 699-2032.

