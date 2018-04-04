From the Liverpool Public Library: Author Meet and Greet is April 8

Apr 04, 2018 Ashley M. Casey Library News, Point of View, Star Review
LPL Communications Specialist
Here’s your chance to find out how to make talented folks in the community get their ideas from their heads to the pages.
An even dozen writers will visit the Liverpool Public Library’s Carman Community Room from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 8. The Local Author Meet and Greet will provide patrons the chance to talk with the 12 who’ve accomplished this impressive achievement, perhaps discovering ways to make it happen for yourself.
Or maybe you just want to buy a book, get it signed, and congratulate them for jobs well done.
The visiting authors include representatives of many genres. Sitting at tables and willing to discuss their craft and books will be those who’ve written:
And on the next day, the LPL will be turned over for small-group sessions in the popular Human Library event.
From 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 9, seven community members will talk about their areas of expertise, sharing insight and answering questions.
It’s best to sign up ahead of time at signupgenius.com/go/30e0549aca82fa1f85-human to reserve a spot.
The sessions are “Becoming a Global Volunteer,” “Using Rock Bottom as a Launchpad to Greatness,” “Everything You Ever Wondered About Hypnosis But Didn’t Know Who to Ask,” “The Cure Is In the Kitchen,” “UFOs: Greeting Out of Town Visitors” “How Yoga and Meditation Saved My Life” and “Empowerment Through Triathlon.”
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
Apr 04, 2018 0
Apr 04, 2018 0
Apr 04, 2018 0
Apr 04, 2018 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Apr 04, 2018
Apr 04, 2018
Apr 04, 2018