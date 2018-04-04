From the Liverpool Public Library: Author Meet and Greet is April 8

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

Here’s your chance to find out how to make talented folks in the community get their ideas from their heads to the pages.

An even dozen writers will visit the Liverpool Public Library’s Carman Community Room from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 8. The Local Author Meet and Greet will provide patrons the chance to talk with the 12 who’ve accomplished this impressive achievement, perhaps discovering ways to make it happen for yourself.

Or maybe you just want to buy a book, get it signed, and congratulate them for jobs well done.

The visiting authors include representatives of many genres. Sitting at tables and willing to discuss their craft and books will be those who’ve written:

Mystery: Patricia Antone, “The Light at the Tunnel’s End” and Diane Culver, “Hampton Thoroughbreds” series.

Faith/Mystery: Judith LaManna Rivette, “Saint Carmella’s Grotto.”

Sports: Steve McCall, “What’s My Story? A Fun Exercise in the Rules of Golf.”

Supernatural/Fantasy: Erin Kelly, “Tainted Moonlight, Captured Moonlight.”

Children’s: MJ Connors, “Pennies to Feathers,” Jack E. Grace, “Leeroy the Wide Mouth Frog” series.

Children’s/Family: Kristina Gipe, “15 Days of Love.”

Memoir: Merlyn Fuller, “Fairy Tales and Horror Stories,” Joseph V. Abate Jr., “God’s Only Mistake,” Diane Sokoloski, “So I Wanted to Run a Bed and Breakfast” and “Inn the Kitchen.”

Reference: Shea Brode, “The American Civil War on Film and TV.”

And on the next day, the LPL will be turned over for small-group sessions in the popular Human Library event.

From 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 9, seven community members will talk about their areas of expertise, sharing insight and answering questions.

It’s best to sign up ahead of time at signupgenius.com/go/30e0549aca82fa1f85-human to reserve a spot.

The sessions are “Becoming a Global Volunteer,” “Using Rock Bottom as a Launchpad to Greatness,” “Everything You Ever Wondered About Hypnosis But Didn’t Know Who to Ask,” “The Cure Is In the Kitchen,” “UFOs: Greeting Out of Town Visitors” “How Yoga and Meditation Saved My Life” and “Empowerment Through Triathlon.”

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story