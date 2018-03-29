Library Focus: Teen photo contest starts soon

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

Unserviceable flag collection

Once again, Baldwinsville Public Library will be a drop-off location for unserviceable American flags for the Memorial Day Watch Fire, which will take place at the New York State Fairgrounds the evening of Sunday, May 27. Flags may be dropped off between now and May 24.

2018 BPL budget vote

Baldwinsville Public Library will hold its annual budget vote and trustee election on Thursday, April 19, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the library at 33 E. Genesee St. The library’s budget for 2018-2019 has been reviewed by the library’s Board of Trustees and there is no projected increase in the tax rate. Details will be available soon. Printed copies of the budget will be available at area banks, village and town offices, on the library website (bville.lib.ny.us) and in the library during business hours.

26th annual BPL Teen Photography Contest

Are you in grades nine through 12? Do you enjoy photography? Enter our annual photography contest, which is sponsored by Baldwinsville Center for the Arts. The contest runs from now until April 20. There are cash prizes for the first three places: $100, $50 and $25 respectively, as well as a $50 cash prize for the best darkroom image. Don’t miss out! For more information go to the library website (bville.lib.ny.us) or stop in to pick up a registration form. All students living in the Baldwinsville Central School District are eligible to participate.

