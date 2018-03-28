THE FFL BUZZ: What’s happening at the Fayetteville Free Library

Welcome to the very first FFL “BUZZ” column. Weekly, we will explore and expand on the “BUZZ” that we hear at the Fayetteville Free Library (FFL). While each week’s topic will change, you can anticipate that this column will include technology trends and tips, STEAM news, info on trending books and authors and much more.

The BUZZ around the FFL … “What is STEAM and why is it so important?”

STEAM is an acronym that stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math. While many people have heard of STEM or STEAM, they may not really understand what it is, or why “STEAM” is suddenly so important.

STEAM has become increasingly important on the national level, as STEAM career growth has outpaced other professions. The growth and demand for these skill sets and professions has grown at rates up to three times that of non-STEAM careers.

To put it simply, now more than ever, there is an economic advantage for families who possess STEAM competencies. It’s also important to keep in mind is that hands-on STEAM learning opportunities deepen skills such as teamwork, problem solving, critical thinking, and information and technology literacy – skills that are critical for success in 21st century life, no matter what your career path.

Understanding this, the FFL prioritized STEAM literacy as a critical part of our mission. For instance, the FFL became the site of the first makerspace in a public library back in 2011, and since, our staff and skilled community volunteers have trained over 3,000 individuals on 3D design and printing skills.

Our Lego Robotics programs allows kids in grades K to 12 to learn how to build and program robots. Our Coding classes allow kids, teens and adults to gain real-world in-demand skills, like how to build a web site or computer game. The FFL runs three weeklong STEAM Summer camps for boys and girls in grades 3 through 8, which expose and engage the students in many facets of STEAM, as well as introducing them to individuals who work in these professions to serve as role models and mentors.

We constantly look for ways bring more of these opportunities out into the community, beyond the walls of the FFL. Currently, staff members at the FFL are leading robotics classes as a part of the Fayetteville Manlius School district’s afterschool programs. We bring our STEAM offerings into the Town of Manlius and Village of Fayetteville Summer Recreation camps. The FFL loans out robots to families for at-home learning through our “FFL Library of Things.” This library of objects includes Dash and Dot Robots, Ozobots, Spheros, Makey Makeys and more. Come check out a robot today.

These are just a small sampling of our fun, immersive STEAM programs and services that are offered year round, for audiences of all ages.

Across the country, public libraries are now becoming go-to hubs for community learning and lifelong development of STEAM and all literacy skills that contribute to success in 21st century life.

The FFL BUZZ will be back next week, stay tuned.

For more information, visit the FFL in person or online at FFLIB.org.

