NOPL news: Get alerts about new items at the library

Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)

By Michelle Waltos

Community Information Librarian

During a quiet week, the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) might receive a couple dozen new titles of books, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks and digital magazines. On a busy week, hundreds might arrive. How can you find out what is new and be among the first to request it? The answer is Wowbrary.

Wowbrary is a free weekly email bulletin that includes all the newest items added to the library’s collection, and you can request them via links within the email. You can browse categories like “Cooking, Food & Wine,” “Mysteries & Thrillers,” “Children’s Books,” and many more, and you can even customize the newsletter to feature genres, authors and categories of particular interest to you.

New digital magazines are featured every week within the Wowbrary email, so you’ll always know what is new on the “newsstand,” and a toggle option allows you to control whether or not electronic items such as e-books are included when you are browsing Wowbrary.

If you’d like to sign up for these free new item alerts from NOPL, simply visit nopl.org/wowbrary or enroll while you’re at the library. All you will need to provide is an email address. If you have already enrolled and don’t think you are receiving it, be sure to check your email spam folder. You can unsubscribe at any time, but we think you’ll love being the first to know what’s new at the library!

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story