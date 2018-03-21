Canton Woods Senior Center: Baker’s ‘Peter Pan’ soars

By Ruth Troy

Director

A resounding round of applause for the Baker High School Musical Players for their presentation of “Peter Pan!” It was a fantastic performance! Thank you to the Baldwinsville Teachers Association for providing tickets and transportation so that Canton Woods seniors could see the show. They look forward to the event each year and truly enjoy the very talented Baldwinsville student performers.

Free Income Tax E-Filing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 22, at Canton Woods. Walk-ins only, there are no appointments. This service is for senior households under $56,000. It is sponsored by the IRS and NYS. You need to bring your photo ID, all tax documents and bank information for direct deposit. This is a B’ville CARES program.

Kripalu “Chair Optional “Yoga at Canton Woods! The class is taught by Kripalu Yoga instructor Yvonne Martin. Kripalu Yoga is a mindful soothing practice that emphasis compassionate self-acceptance, and is adaptable to every person and everybody. If you are new to Yoga and not sure if a mat or a chair is right for you, this is an ideal setting to come find out what works best for you.

Tai Chi is held at 8 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday morning at Canton Woods. There is a small fee for this class; speak to the instructor.

Active Older Americans Aerobics taught by a Y instructor. The class is held at 9:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a fee, payable to the instructor.

Falls Prevention Class at Canton Woods. This is a free class taught by a licensed physical therapist. The class is held at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

Arm Chair Aerobics takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. This is led by a volunteer.

Join the Sharing Memories Writing Program at Canton Woods! The Sharing Memories Writing Program is held at 1 p.m. every Wednesday. This is a dynamic group who come to together to share their memories and put them down on paper. Experience this engaging process under the guidance of Tina Trainham. Your memories will come alive!

HIICAP (Health Insurance Information Counseling Assistance Program) offers free and unbiased information and assistance. This program is brought to you from the Onondaga County Office for Aging. If you would like to connect with a HIICAP representative, call Canton Woods for more information.

AARP Defensive Driving. The next class is scheduled for Thursday, April 5. The class is 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Classes fill up quickly. Call Canton Woods for future dates, and to sign up (315) 638-4536.

Canton Woods has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe environmentally friendly way to dispose of your unused medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Senior Nutrition. You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Monday, March 26, the menu includes sliced ham and provolone on a whole wheat Kaiser, served with a honey mustard topping, greens and beans soup and rainbow sherbet. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

