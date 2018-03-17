St. Paul’s choir to perform Lenten Cantata on Palm Sunday

God’s endless love for the world is vividly expressed in the Passion Story as Jesus willingly lays down his life so that all might experience eternal life. “What Love Is This?” with music by Lloyd Larson, Mary McDonald, Brad Nix, Marty Parks and Larry Shackley is a moving musical and worship experience as it walks through the last days of Christ’s earthly life from the jubilant entrance into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday to the difficult days of rejection and crucifixion to the triumphant resurrection of Easter Sunday.

This 35-minute cantata will be performed during the 10 a.m. Palm Sunday Worship Service on March 25, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 210 Hazel St., Liverpool. A narrator weaves the narrative between anthems ranging from celebratory to contemplative which are performed by St. Paul’s choir and instrumentalists under the direction of St. Paul’s organist and music director, Mary Lohr. We welcome and encourage the community, neighbors, friends, and relatives to come and share in this experience with the members and friends of St. Paul’s.

Worship services continue throughout Holy Week with Maundy Thursday services with Holy Communion (March 29) at noon and 7 p.m. The Good Friday Tenebrae (March 30) is at 7 p.m. and the Easter Sunday Celebration Service (April 1) is at 10 a.m. St. Paul’s is completely handicapped accessible with handicapped parking at the front entrance.

