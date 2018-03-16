Livin’ in Liverpool: After two decades, House at 807 closes its doors

For the past couple of years, the House at 807 — an independent-living facility for seniors at 807 Oswego St. in the village — has experienced persistent vacancies. This year, with seven of the nine available apartments unoccupied, the house can no longer remain in operation.

“Despite continuing outreach by the Liverpool Village Housing Authority, the number of those interested in living at the House at 807 did not increase,” said authority board member Marty Ours. “By this January we were left with only two residents, so we had to close the facility as of March 7.”

‘A sad day’

Housing Authority Chairman Jon Zappola said that in January a buildup of ice caused the house’s dining room ceiling to collapse. As that costly repair was made, several potential tenants were unable to fulfill their commitments to move in due to failing health while some residents experienced financial difficulties preventing them from paying the house’s nominal monthly rent.

“It’s a sad day,” Zappola said. “I’m flabbergasted because our price was so competitive.” Several years ago, he said, “We had a waiting list of people wanting to move in.” The house offered room and board, cable television and air conditioning and required no lease and no deposit.

Last September for the first time in its history the authority offered to rent to a couple, but eligible couples failed to materialize.

In recent years, Zappola and Ours have both paid for House at 807 expenses out of their own pockets, the chairman said.

House likely will be sold

The house’s future is unclear.

“We met with the board and with the mayor,” Zappola said. “I think we’ll probably end up putting the house on the market.” The last time the 4,440-square-foot home was sold in November 1994, its price was $74,000. Zappola thinks it’s now worth $300,000.

Built in 1910, the house has benefited from extensive renovations. It includes nine bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage and a fireplace.

Zappola estimated that after expenses are deducted from the property’s sale, some $230,000 will remain in the authority’s bank account. Ours said those funds could be distributed to charities and foundations “consistent with the housing authority’s mission per the suggestions of a committee charged with this purpose.”

Students to conduct analysis

Meanwhile, students from Syracuse University’s Whitman School of Management & Entrepreneurship have adopted The House at 807 as a semester project, Ours said.

“They’re doing a market analysis on the viability of our type of Congregate Independent Living in Central New York,” she said. “For example, when we opened in 1999, there were no private-pay Park Rose and Town Centre independent living options offering similar amenities, nor were there the proliferating in-home care businesses now available.”

Folks in the 807 age group often seek private-pay housing options out-of-state, Ours added.

Community Garden affected

The closing of the House at 807 is bad news for the Liverpool Community Garden which utilized planting boxes there during last year’s growing season.

“Our lender, M&T Bank, is leery of having the Community Garden using the boxes as the property proceeds to sale,” Ours said. “They worry about liability, and the fact that 807 could be sold before the growing season ends to a buyer [who may be] unwilling to have that use going on.”

Rebecca Battoe, a social worker who lives in Liverpool and oversees LCG, was scheduled to discuss the gardening project at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at Liverpool Public Library.

Syracuse’s St. Paddy’s Day

Ever wonder which American city best celebrates St. Patrick’s Day? WalletHub.com compared 200 of the largest cities across 17 key metrics to find the best places to wear green and save some too. The website’s data set ranged from Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to lowest price for a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day to weather forecast.

Central NY’s notoriously cold and snowy mid-March clime certainly counted against us. Syracuse ranked 19th in the nation, just below Rochester and just above Ft. Wayne, Indiana. The top three St. Paddy’s cities were Chicago, Boston and Philadelphia.

Last word

“An Irishman has an abiding sense of tragedy which sustains him through temporary periods of joy.” –William Butler Yeats

