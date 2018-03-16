From the Liverpool Public Library: Never leave the house without your library card again

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

You carefully pick out a couple of good books and several slick movies and make your way to the customer service desk of your favorite library.

The clerk smiles as you slide your bounty across the desk, place your hand in your pocket and come out with … dryer lint.

Your library card is nowhere to be found.

Sound familiar?

Fret no more, Liverpool Public Library patrons.

Our checkout stations — both those handled by staffers behind the main customer service desk and several of the self-service monitors clearly marked with signs — now accept your LPL bar code stored on an app on a smart phone. The MediaBank machines accept the phone bar codes, too.

Tech librarian Mr. G explains that you can download free popular apps, including KeyRing, CardStar or Stocard Rewards, from Apple’s App Store of Google’s Play Store. Follow the instructions on the app, punch in or scan your card’s information, and you’ll be ready to use your phone for transactions at the LPL instead of your library card.

If you have any other questions, remember that Mr. G can be found at his weekly Drop In Tech Help sessions. This week, he’ll be setting at the table in the main room from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, March 16.

