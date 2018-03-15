Nominate an outstanding individual for Women of Distinction ceremony

Sen. John A. DeFrancisco

50th Senate district

I am inviting residents in the 50th Senate District to nominate a female friend, coworker and/or community leader whose outstanding work on behalf of their communities would make them deserving of special recognition at the New York State Senate Women of Distinction annual ceremony.

The New York State Senate launched the Women of Distinction program in 1998 to recognize the many contributions of female New Yorkers. The Senate will honor a distinguished woman from our area, along with other women from throughout the state, at a ceremony in Albany on May 1. Each honoree’s photograph and biography will become part of a special exhibit proclaiming the contributions of these exemplary women.

Previous winners have included female leaders from the world of business, academics and civic life, as well as those who have performed selfless acts of kindness for others, made significant discoveries or served as examples of personal excellence after overcoming difficult odds.

If you know an individual you would like to nominate for the New York State Senate Women of Distinction annual ceremony, please fill out an online nomination form on my Senate website at defrancisco.nysenate.gov. You also can download a form and mail it in or call my district office at (315) 428-7632 to have a hard copy of the nomination form mailed to you.

The deadline to nominate is March 30, and the nominee should reside in my district, which includes most of Onondaga County and some parts of Cayuga County.

There are many outstanding women in our midst who have created positive change on the local, state and national levels. The New York State Senate Women of Distinction program is a great opportunity for all of us to pay tribute to these important leaders and thank them for their contributions.

