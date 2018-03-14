Canton Woods: Join us for a full day March 16

By Ruth Troy

Director

Canton Woods has a full afternoon planned for Friday, March 16. Lieutenant Charlie La Prease of the Belgium Cold Springs Volunteer Fire Department will present on fire safety at 11:30 a.m. Fire safety is an important topic at any age!

Stay and enjoy fish and chips for lunch at noon! Call a day or two in advance to make a reservation. At Canton Woods the lunch experience includes lovely piano music performed by the talented Gloria Love. The music truly enhances your dining experience.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a wee bit early; Rince-Na-Sonas Irish Dancers bring festive Irish Step Dancing to Canton Woods at 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 16.

Come on back to Canton Woods on Wednesday, March 21, the Baldwinsville Community Band will perform a St. Paddy’s Day themed concert at 7 p.m. featuring LeRoy Anderson’s “Irish Suite.”

Kripalu “Chair Optional” Yoga.The class is taught by Kripalu Yoga instructor Yvonne Martin. Kripalu Yoga is a mindful soothing practice that emphasis compassionate self-acceptance, and is adaptable to every person and everybody. If you are new to yoga and not sure if a mat or a chair is right for you, this is an ideal setting to come find out what works best for you.

Tai Chi is held at 8 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday morning at Canton Woods. There is a small fee for this class; speak to the instructor.

Active Older Americans Aerobics taught by a Y instructor. The class is held at 9:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. There is a fee, payable to the instructor.

Falls Prevention Class at Canton Woods. This is a free class taught by a licensed physical therapist. The class is held at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

Arm Chair Aerobics takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. This is led by a volunteer.

Join the Sharing Memories Writing Program at Canton Woods! The Sharing Memories Writing Program is held at 1 p.m. every Wednesday. This is a dynamic group who come to together to share their memories and put them down on paper. Experience this engaging process under the guidance of Tina Trainham. Your memories will come alive!

AARP Defensive Driving. The next class is scheduled for Thursday, April 5. The class is 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Classes fill up quickly. Call Canton Woods for future dates, and to sign up (315) 638-4536.

Canton Woods has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe environmentally friendly way to dispose of your unused medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Senior Nutrition. You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Monday, March 19, the menu includes cranberry walnut chicken salad on a croissant, tomato Florentine soup and fruit cocktail. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

