Baldwinsville History Mystery: Do you know anything about these pictures?

Question: The two photos in this week’s History Mystery have something in common. Do you know what that was? The building shown was the original home of one of the churches in town. Do you know which one? The gentleman pictured should be recognized by many. Who was he and why is he pictured with the church?

Last week’s answer: Last week’s photo shows the historic Crego homestead, located in the town of Van Buren on Crego Road. Designed by prominent regional architect Archimedes Russell, the two-story brick Italianate house sits atop a rise with panoramic views of the Seneca River and surrounding hillsides.

Professionally designed and well maintained, the house was home to four generations of the Crego family. It was commissioned by a woman, designed by a prominent regional architect and was situated atop a historic Native American encampment. The pioneer spirit of ancestors Ira L. and Charlotte Bowman Crego never seemed to wane.

Both Ira (1824 – 1865) and Charlotte (1829 – 1909) were children of early Van Buren settlers. Ira Lyons Crego was one of three children. Charlotte was one of 11 children born and raised in a one room log cabin on the east side of Van Buren Road, south of today’s entrance to Route 690. The couple married in 1848 and began raising a family on a small Van Buren farm.

Fourteen years later, having sold their improved farm, the Cregos purchased the property at 7979 Crego Road in the town of Van Buren. They moved onto the property with their 6-year-old son Allen and 3-year-old daughter Matilda. Improving the new property was the immediate goal. The year was 1862. The following year 4-year-old Matilda passed away. Charlotte’s husband Ira passed away two years later, leaving Charlotte with two children, 9-year-old Allen and infant Burton I.

Charlotte persevered. A woman with purpose and a keen business sense, she proceeded to continue development of the Van Buren property. She commissioned noted regional architect Archimedes Russell to design the distinctive brick Italianate home that today sits atop the rise at the western edge of the village. From that stylish “command post,” she managed and expanded the working farmstead replete with large barns and numerous outbuildings. East of the homestead a brick Italianate tenant family home was built that would house Fred and Jessie Fuller and their seven children.

Archimedes Russell designed more than 850 structures during his 55-year career as an architect. The majority of his commissions were in the Syracuse area. Among his works were the Onondaga County Courthouse, the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Crouse College, Dey Brothers Building, Sibley Hall at Cornell University and the 1905 addition to the Baldwinsville Academy. Many of his works are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Crego homestead is among them.

By hiring Russell, Charlotte established herself as a savvy businesswoman unafraid to follow her pioneer roots and continue to forge a future for herself and her family in the upcoming 20th century. Discovery of the Native American habitation would be just one more chapter to come. Charlotte Bowman Crego passed away in 1909. She is buried in Riverview Cemetery.

Several readers left correct answers on our Facebook page.

Email editor@baldwinsvillemessenger.com or leave a message at (315) 434-8889 ext. 310 with your guess by 5 p.m. Friday. If you are the first person to correctly identify an element in the photo before the deadline, your name and guess will appear in next week’s Messenger, along with another History Mystery feature. History Mystery is a joint project of the Museum at the Shacksboro Schoolhouse and the Baldwinsville Public Library.

