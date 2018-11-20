OUR VIEW: A small town thankfulness

At this time of year, when we reflect on our lives and count our blessings, we are thankful that we live in this wonderful community. Last Thursday, Cazenovia Garden Club members put up holiday greenery in the historic district, the snow started falling down in thick white flakes like a Hallmark Channel movie and Cazenovia once again assumed its Christmas card aspect. Soon the village holiday lights and wreaths will go up, and on Dec. 7 everyone will come out for the annual Christmas walk and tree lighting event.

What an unparalleled place is Cazenovia.

It is easy to get sentimental when the holidays are approaching and the village is draped in snow, but our community is much more than the beauty we see. We are a gathering of people who love where we live and support and respect our neighbors. When people need assistance, we help them; when new businesses open up, we patronize them; when the community celebrates a significant person or event, we attend and lend our support and applause. We do not do these things out of obligation; we do them because we want to — that is our communal identity.

The dictionary definition of “community” is a group of people who live in the same place. What an inadequate explanation for such a meaningful, tempestuous word. A community is a family; We live together, yes, but we also love and argue with each other, we support and, sometimes, resent each other, but we are always there for each other when needed.

No community is perfect, but Cazenovia is perfect for us — we love where we live and we always strive to make it the best community it can be. Our greatness is in ourselves, and that greatness blossoms when we extend it outward to support each other.

This holiday season, as you sit and consider why you are thankful and what you are thankful for, remember that a portion of your comfort and contentment comes from you live, and you live in Cazenovia, one of the best small towns in America.

