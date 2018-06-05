OUR VIEW: A tale of two villages

The news this week exhibits the duality of the teens in our village — two stories amaze and inspire, and two others sicken and infuriate. It all leaves us wondering about the mysteries of the human condition.

To start with the good: We offer our congratulations to the cast and crew of the Cazenovia High School Drama Club, whose performance of “Nice Work if You Can Get it,” earned them two Syracuse High School Theatre Awards last Sunday. Kudos to Megan Schwartz, who won the award for outstanding actress in a lead role, and to Maureen Carroll, who won the award for outstanding execution of choreography. But, as we have said before, the entire show, and everyone who was a part of it, created a most incredible production.

Another inspiring achievement we report this week is 18-year-old Christian Winkler’s recent certification as a fourth degree black belt. Winkler’s dedication to his mixed martial arts, along with the long list of honors and successes he has had so far in his life, are the epitome of what it is to make the most of your life and realize great goals.

Of course, every community has negative news and a darker side, and Cazenovia is no different. The two stories we report this week about four teens, involved in two separate incidents, who were arrested for various crimes is disheartening. One of the crimes is also downright despicable.

To think that two teenagers would (allegedly) victimize the most vulnerable for their own sickly amusement is enough to turn one’s stomach. These two teens — and any others who may also get arrested for joining in on the crime — should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and should face the harshest possible consequences of the school district’s discipline.

This crime must be dealt with seriously. If they get away with what they have done with a slap on the wrist and “Youthful Offender” status designation for their crimes — meaning their records get sealed due to their youth and nobody ever knows what they did — that will be a perversion of justice. We encourage both law enforcement and the district to employ a punishment that is suitable for this disgusting act.

