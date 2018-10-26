LETTER: Stirpe came through for family of adult with special needs

To the Editor:

For over 15 years our family worked with a state agency that provided excellent support for our daughter with special needs. Within the past two years all of that has changed. We sought assistance from various sources to help us work through this difficult situation without success. We then contacted our Assemblyman, Al Stirpe. Mr. Stirpe listened to our concerns and became a strong advocate for our daughter as we attempted to ensure her health and safety. Al Stirpe truly cares about the people he represents, including those with special needs. He is always available to speak with us and he never gives up on a cause he believes in. We urge you to vote for Assemblyman Al Stirpe in his bid for re-election in the 127th Assembly District.

Charles and Geraldine DiCosimo

Manlius

